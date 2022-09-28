Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,295 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 129.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

INFY stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

