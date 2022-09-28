Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,901 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 252,372 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 197,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

