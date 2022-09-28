Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

CTLT opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

