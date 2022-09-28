Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 305,642 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

