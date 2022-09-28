Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.97

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.97 and traded as low as C$19.90. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 8,907,634 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.97.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$41.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.94.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at C$9,170,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.