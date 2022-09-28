CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.