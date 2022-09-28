Charli3 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $742,226.00 (C3)

Charli3 (C3) traded 62.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Charli3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Charli3 has traded 84.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Charli3 has a market cap of $742,226.00 and $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charli3 Coin Profile

Charli3 launched on April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charli3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charli3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

