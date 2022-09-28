Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.15.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
