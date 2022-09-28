Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.