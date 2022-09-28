Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CEMI stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

