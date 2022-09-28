Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE CHE traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $448.38. 1,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

