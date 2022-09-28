Chico Wealth RIA Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $603,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 2,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

