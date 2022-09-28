Chico Wealth RIA Has $18.82 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 15.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned about 5.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,647. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

