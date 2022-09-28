Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
NYSE CIM opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
