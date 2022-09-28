Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

