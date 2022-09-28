China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Life Insurance

About China Life Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 287,321 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

