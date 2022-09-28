Chromia Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,558.04 or 1.00059027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079152 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Chromia's official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

