Chromia Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,558.04 or 1.00059027 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006686 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057323 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005612 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063730 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079152 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.