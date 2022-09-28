Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 697,195 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 73.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 372,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 35.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVII traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,464. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

