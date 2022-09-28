Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

