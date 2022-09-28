Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.39. 6,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,431. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cintas

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

