Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.