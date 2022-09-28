Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.