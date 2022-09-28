Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE C traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 543,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

