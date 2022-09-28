Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 135,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,135. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,086,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

