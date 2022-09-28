Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,222 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $109.16.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

