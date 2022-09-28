Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Clariant Trading Down 10.1 %
CLZNY stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
Clariant Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
Featured Articles
