Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Clariant Trading Down 10.1 %

CLZNY stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

