Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

