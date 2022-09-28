Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after buying an additional 4,312,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

