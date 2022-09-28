Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

