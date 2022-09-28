CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.50

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 2526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £19.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne Packer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,366.36).

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

Featured Stories

