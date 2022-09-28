CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 1.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

