Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 80,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

