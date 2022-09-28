Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.