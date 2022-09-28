Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:LDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,850. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
