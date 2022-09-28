Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,850. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

