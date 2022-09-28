Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,850. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.