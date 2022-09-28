Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

