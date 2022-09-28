Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
PSF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $29.80.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
