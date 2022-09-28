Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

PSF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

