Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

PSF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 67,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.