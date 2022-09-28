Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.20

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.20 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 96286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.