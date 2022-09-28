Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.88 and last traded at $51.02. 9,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

Institutional Trading of Columbia India Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

