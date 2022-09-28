Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 505 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

REGN stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.82. 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

