Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,018. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.