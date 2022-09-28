Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 119,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

