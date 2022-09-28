Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.89 on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. 209,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.