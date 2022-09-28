Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.18 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

ALL stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.33. 8,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,992. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

