Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,332,619 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

