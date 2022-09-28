Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $202,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,043. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

