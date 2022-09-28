Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $773,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Accenture were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Accenture by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.47. 33,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,112. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

