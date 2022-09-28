Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 137 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $7,741,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 15,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $211.66 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.16.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

