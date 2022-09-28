Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 75 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,189. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

