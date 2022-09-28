Combo (COMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Combo has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Combo has traded up 114.8% against the dollar. One Combo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Combo

Combo’s launch date was September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

