Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $284,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 57,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 260,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

