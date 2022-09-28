Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $157,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,866. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

